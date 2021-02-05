First Ferrum Fiddlers Festival names three local winners

Three Franklin County musicians took home top prizes in Ferrum College’s first annual Ferrum Fiddlers Festival competition held virtually on Jan. 23.

Stewart Werner III, a Franklin County High School senior from Rocky Mount took home the top prize that included a $4,000 Ferrum College scholarship, for his performance on the banjo.

Colby Helms of Boones Mill, a 2020 FCHS graduate, won second place, including a $2,000 scholarship to Ferrum College, for his performance of an original song about the Franklin County moonshine conspiracy.

Cheyenne Grantham, 11, also of Boones Mill, took third place with her old-time fiddle contest entry.

The event, presented by the Appalachian Music Program and the Department of Music, included workshops, concerts and the Ferrum Mountain Emerging Fiddlers’ Contest, which was open to musicians and singers ages 24 and younger.

The festival took place via YouTube, Zoom and Facebook, and drew viewers from around the world.

Contest judges and guest artists included Tyler Hughes, Tray Wellington, Martha Spencer, Rachel Eddy and Emily Hammond, and Shohei Tsutsumi, who gave the day’s final performance from his home in Osaka, Japan.