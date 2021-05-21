First finalist named in open mic competition

Brian Barlow of Moneta is the first finalist in the 2021 Lyrics on the Lake open mic competition May 12 at Mango’s Bar and Grill in Moneta.

Barlow has lived at Smith Mountain Lake for 30 years. He plays in a band called Sinking Monroe, named for the town that became submerged when the lake was filled.

The open mic competition continues each Wednesday night through June 16 at Mango’s, with a finalist chosen each of those nights. Those finalists will then compete against each other for the grand prize at the opening of the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival on June 23. The grand prize includes a trip to Nashville, a session with professional songwriters, a showcase performance at a Nashville venue and an opportunity to perform during the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.

There is no entry fee, and the competition is free to attend, but tax-deductible contributions will be accepted. This event raises money each year for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg, through the Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation.

More information is on the Lyrics on the Lake Facebook page.

- Submitted by Brent Jones