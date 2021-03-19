 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fishing tourney collects 300 jars of peanut butter
0 comments

Fishing tourney collects 300 jars of peanut butter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fishing tourney collects 300 jars of peanut butter

During the Striper Mafia Fishing Tournament on March 13, 300 jars of peanut butter were collected. The peanut butter will be provided to the Food for Kids Weekend Pack-a-Sack program, which provides food for local school children. Officials from Striper Mafia, fishermen and members of Sea Tow—Smith Mountain Lake donated to the cause. With the donations are Craig Miller, Khris Bradley, Michael Ward, Chris Bolt and Rick Ellett.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elliot Page Reflects on His Gender Identity Journey

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in January (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics