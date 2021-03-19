Fishing tourney collects 300 jars of peanut butter

During the Striper Mafia Fishing Tournament on March 13, 300 jars of peanut butter were collected. The peanut butter will be provided to the Food for Kids Weekend Pack-a-Sack program, which provides food for local school children. Officials from Striper Mafia, fishermen and members of Sea Tow—Smith Mountain Lake donated to the cause. With the donations are Craig Miller, Khris Bradley, Michael Ward, Chris Bolt and Rick Ellett.