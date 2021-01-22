 Skip to main content
Five generations of Thurmans
It’s been a while since five generations of one Franklin County family got together to celebrate the birth of Atticus Thurman, who is being held by his great-great grandmother Juanita Thurman. Atticus was born April 22, and the family, including Atticus’s father, William (left), his great-grandfather John Thurman Sr., and grandfather John Thurman Jr., got together a month later.

