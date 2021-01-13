Food donation underway for homebound seniors

Franklin County’s Office of Aging is conducting its fifth annual Soup for Seniors Food Drive.

Donations of low-sodium soups, crackers, canned meats and peanut butter are needed to distribute to homebound seniors who are served by the county. No glass containers or expired items will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at the Essig Recreation Center at 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, Feb. 1 through 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items will be put into reusable cloth bags and distributed by the third week of February.

Last year, the county collected more than 5,000 canned goods and distributed them in more than 275 bags to seniors in need, according to a news release from Flo Brown, aging services specialist for the Franklin County Office of Aging.

“We hope to top that this year,” Brown wrote. “The more we collect, the more we can help.”

For more information on the Soup for Seniors program, contact the office at 483-9238.