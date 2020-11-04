Food pop-up event feeds hundreds

Feeding Southwest Virginia conducted its second pop-up food distribution event in Franklin County on Oct. 30.
As vehicles wound through the parking lot of the Franklin County Family YMCA in Rocky Mount, volunteers, along with members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, loaded boxes of food into trunks, truck beds and back seats. Three different boxes contained a variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, meats, milk, pasta and canned goods. Bags of cat and dog food also were available by request.
According to Rita Pruitt, director of Agency Partnerships for Feeding Southwest Virginia, the organization provided food for 218 households and 856 individuals during the two-hour event.
Feeding Southwest Virginia has held food pop-up events throughout the region during the COVID-19 pandemic, including one in March at Franklin County High School.
