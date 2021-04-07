Fourth grader wins top prize in art contest

A fourth grader from Lee M. Waid Elementary School in Rocky Mount recently took home top prize for her drawing of Martin Luther King Jr.

Madison Dooley, 9, was awarded the first-place prize along with $500 for her drawing in the 14th Annual Black History Month Art Contest. The awards were announced by UScellular with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia at a celebration at the club in Roanoke on March 26.

For the first time, public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards, according to a news release from UScellular.

In addition to Dooley, Alexis Pritchard of Christiansburg, was awarded second place for a drawing of Ruby Bridges; and Nathan Denton, of Roanoke, was award third place for a drawing of Thurgood Marshall.

In January, Boys & Girls Club members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities, according to the news release. The 10 finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local UScellular leaders based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting was available online throughout February.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art this year,” said Bertram Daniels, area sales manager at UScellular. “We extend our congratulations to the winners and all the finalists in this year’s contest. We’re thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia to celebrate Black History Month and the diversity in our community and the country.”