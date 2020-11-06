Franklin County activists vow to press on despite statue referendum results

A majority of Franklin County voters want the statue of a Confederate soldier that stands in front of the courthouse in Rocky Mount to stay put, judging by the final vote tally.

With all precincts reporting, residents overwhelmingly voted to keep the monument where it is. According to results posted to the Virginia Board of Elections website, 21,152 (70.02%) voters were against relocating the statue, compared to 9,056 (29.98%) of voters who wanted to see it relocated.

While disappointed in the outcome as it stood Tuesday night, Black residents who have been urging the Franklin County Board of Supervisors to relocate the statue vowed that they will continue their efforts.

“If it’s decided to keep the statue, we will continue to bring awareness to it,” said Bridgette Craighead, 30, co-founder of the Franklin County chapter of Black Lives Matter. “I’m not giving up, and I don’t expect anybody else to. I don’t expect the NAACP to let up and I don’t expect any of the volunteers that we have to let up.”

In July, the board chose with a 6-1 vote to put the monument referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot after hearing from residents who called the statue a symbol of slavery and oppression and argued it belonged at an appropriately-themed historic site instead of courthouse grounds.