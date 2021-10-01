Franklin County Band Classic returns after a year's absence

The 34th annual Franklin County Band Classic steps off in C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field Saturday afternoon and 17 high school marching bands are scheduled to compete.

The Band Classic returns after a year’s absence—last year, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition begins at 4 p.m. and awards are to be presented at 9:45 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and concessions will be on sale.

There are five competitive classes: 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A.

Bands are scheduled to perform at 15 minute intervals.

Fifteen minute breaks are slated after the 1A, 3A and 4A divisions perform; a 30-minute dinner breaks follows the conclusion of the 2A class.

Bands from William Campbell Combined School, Buffalo Gap and Auburn are in Class 1A.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bands from Rustburg, Tunstall, Chatham, Nottoway and Westover Christian Academy are in Class 2A.

Bands from Magna Vista, Appomattox County, Liberty-Bedford and George Washington-Danville are in Class 3A.

Bands from E.C. Glass, William Byrd and Rockingham County (N.C.) are in Class 4A.