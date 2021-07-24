Franklin County brothers who died in helicopter crash were known for their drive

“We were all sick, just thinking, just please,” he said. “Everybody was saying their prayers hard.”

On Thursday morning, John Arant, 35, was found in the water. Alan Arant, 36, was found shortly after. Alan Arant leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter.

“This has just been so tragic. I don’t even have the words for it,” said Amos Denton, who became friends with Alan Arant when they were in their teens and was later business partners with him for years.

The two friends both became fathers in the same year. “He loved his little girl,” Denton said. “He was just one of the best. I miss him terribly.”

Alan Arant, an outgoing, fun-loving figure, became well-known in the Smith Mountain Lake community, not only for his business, Arant Enterprises, but for his love of people. He embodied the philosophy of work hard and play hard — keeping his shoulder to the wheel for long hours to build his business but devoting his free time to taking friends out boating or fishing.

“We had the absolute best time, all of the time,” said Bradley Kennett, a longtime friend.

It was Alan who inspired Kennett to go into business for himself. He always talked about what someone could achieve with hard work and determination.