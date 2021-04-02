Franklin County closes U.S. 220 green box site

Franklin County residents, who once used the green box collection site along U.S. 220 North, now have to dispose of their trash and recycables at other locations in the county after the site was closed recently.

Response to the closure, which was ordered by the board of supervisors late last year, has been positive, according to Don Smith, director of the county’s Public Works department. Out of the eight calls Smith said he’s received, two were complaints. “The other six were so thankful,” he said, adding that residents deemed it more of an eyesore than a convenience.

Because the green boxes were situated along U.S. 220 that links Roanoke and Henry counties, trash also was being collected from those localities, Smith said. “Most of the counties around us, especially on Sundays, are closed and locked,” he said.

With the site now permanently closed, there are trash collection sites on Grassy Hill Road and in Boones Mill for residents, Smith said.

In addition, a future collection site is planned for Summit View Business Park, according to Mike Burnette, assistant county administrator.