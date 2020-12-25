 Skip to main content
Franklin County family hopes to celebrate six generations
Franklin County family hopes to celebrate six generations

Six generations of one Franklin County family are looking forward to getting together once the COVID-19 pandemic is over to celebrate the 101st birthday of Lorraine Franklin, who was born on Dec. 6, 1919. Franklin, who grew up in the Fork Mountain area of the county, had six children and was married to Hooker Franklin, according to Cameron Ingle, whose infant son, Karter, has yet to meet Franklin, his great-great-great grandmother. Family members include Larry Ingle (from left), who is Karter’s great grandfather; Anna Smith, Cameron Ingle, Carrie Smith, Karter’s grandmother; Lorraine Franklin and Barbara Ingle, Karter’s great-great grandmother.

