Franklin County High School plans lakeside prom and stadium graduation

The high school plans for the prom to take place May 15. With both events, organizers are gambling on good weather.

Holding the prom at the marina raised a security issue of a kind Crutchfield had not ever needed to contemplate before: “Oh my gosh, what if kids show up by boat?” The marina, after all, features docks and beaches.

However, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has volunteered three conservation officers, one on a personal watercraft and two in a boat, to control traffic along the shoreline, at no cost to the school. “It seems like everything has really fallen in line here,” Crutchfield said.

Monday’s school board meeting was quite tranquil, in no small part because the debate over how often to hold in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. On March 29, all schools returned to a five-day a week schedule for in-person learning.

That same day, a letter went out to parents that eight high school students had tested positive for COVID-19, and that seven of those cases were related, and thus considered an outbreak by the Virginia Department of Health. People in the high school community who had been directly exposed were notified and told to quarantine. The high school did not close.