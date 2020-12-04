Franklin County High School switches to all-virtual learning until Jan. 4

Staffing shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic have once again resulted in moving Franklin County High School students to all-virtual learning until after the New Year.

When reached by phone Friday afternoon, FCHS Principal Jon Crutchfield said the school will be closed for in-person learning starting Dec. 7 and continuing until Dec. 22. All Franklin County Schools will be closed for the holiday break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

FCHS students will return to a hybrid schedule with in-person and virtual learning starting Jan. 4, Crutchfield said.

"It's eight in-person days," he said.

In an email, Superintendent Bernice Cobbs reiterated that there was a staffing shortage and the closure was not because of a spread of COVID in the school.