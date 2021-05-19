Franklin County Historical Society elects board

The Franklin County Historical Society has elected a board of directors to lead the organization through February 2023. Mail-in ballots were certified at a recent organizational session that included election of officers.

Johnny Bowman was reelected to serve as president. A local artist and floral designer, Bowman was first elected to the board in 2015. Other officers reelected are Doris Eames, vice president, and Carolyn Blanchard, treasurer. New director Janet Faye West was chosen to serve as secretary.

In addition to these directors, those reelected to the board are Frank Chrzanowski, Allen Jones and Marsha Stanley Fay.

Previously serving as appointed directors at the end of 2020 and now elected to a full term are Jim Law, Doug Minnix and Zach Wimmer. New to the board are Shirley Dent and Sandy Via.

The historical society operates a research library and history museum at 460 S. Main St., Rocky Mount. The facility has been closed to the public since March 2020. During the closure, exhibits have been updated, improvements made to the property and work continued toward publication of the third edition of the group’s county cemetery book among other publishing endeavors. A reopening date has not been selected but is expected as soon as possible.