Franklin County Historical Society schedules outdoor expo

The Coke & Shine Exposition on the Franklin County Historical Society grounds will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated.

Parking is available across the street from the historical society museum or next door.

Visitors can view exhibits in the museum annex and have a look at the new 2021 moonshine t-shirts.

Other likker related goodies will be offered for sale under the tent.

The main museum is not yet open.

A drawing is set at 2 p.m. Saturday for a numbered Carol Yopp print titled "The Law Won - Sometimes" featuring a couple illegal moonshiners in government custody.

Tickets are available until the time of the drawing for $5 each.

The history museum is on 460 S. Main St., Rocky Mount.

For information, call (540) 483-1890 and leave a message.