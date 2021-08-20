Franklin County Humane Society at full capacity

Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) has reached full capacity.
With more than 200 pets on-site, and 140 more in foster, the shelter has more than 340 animals in its care, placing countless homeless animals at risk for euthanasia.
“We can’t take pets in from other shelters, who are also full, and many organizations are euthanizing animals,” Anita Cannaday Scott, director of adoptions at FCHS, said. “Adoptions—as well as fosters— have slowed down because of vacations, stopping the movement between shelters.”
Additionally, the shelter reports that kitten season has been busier than ever with nearly 300 cats and kittens currently in the organization’s care and phone calls constantly coming in to ask for help for even more.
Cannaday Scott explained that the high numbers of animals in the shelter’s care also effects the Planned Pethood Clinic at the shelter as well.
“It puts pressure on the clinic trying to get client surgeries scheduled as well as all the animals in our care,” Scott said.
Additionally, the clinic has a vacant position for a veterinarian increasing the pressure provide wellness care for area animals.
“For years we have struggled to find veterinary staff,” said President Donna Essig. “It is a challenge all area veterinary practices face, there are thousands of vacant veterinarian jobs all over the U.S.”
The clinic recently reduced its services from seeing sick and injured pets to focus on vaccinating and its original mission of spaying and neutering to stop unwanted animals from entering shelters. In 2000, nearly 90% of animals were being euthanized due to space constraints. FCHS is committed to not euthanizing animals for space. More than 70,000 spay/neuter surgeries have been performed at Planned Pethood Clinic.
Franklin and surrounding county residents can help FCHS by spaying and neutering their animals and taking advantage of the clinic’s outdoor cat spay/neuter package for ferals they are able to catch and release.
“Female cats can have as many as three litters a year, and kittens can breed as young as four months old,” says Dr. Marybeth Chaconas, Franklin County Humane Society supervising veterinarian and medical director. “If you are feeding outside cats, please get them spayed/neutered and stop the cycle of too many kittens ending up in shelters and pounds every year.”