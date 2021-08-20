Franklin County Humane Society at full capacity

Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) has reached full capacity.

With more than 200 pets on-site, and 140 more in foster, the shelter has more than 340 animals in its care, placing countless homeless animals at risk for euthanasia.

“We can’t take pets in from other shelters, who are also full, and many organizations are euthanizing animals,” Anita Cannaday Scott, director of adoptions at FCHS, said. “Adoptions—as well as fosters— have slowed down because of vacations, stopping the movement between shelters.”

Additionally, the shelter reports that kitten season has been busier than ever with nearly 300 cats and kittens currently in the organization’s care and phone calls constantly coming in to ask for help for even more.

Cannaday Scott explained that the high numbers of animals in the shelter’s care also effects the Planned Pethood Clinic at the shelter as well.

“It puts pressure on the clinic trying to get client surgeries scheduled as well as all the animals in our care,” Scott said.

Additionally, the clinic has a vacant position for a veterinarian increasing the pressure provide wellness care for area animals.