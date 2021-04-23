Franklin County Livestock Show set for June 12 in Wirtz

The Franklin County Youth Livestock Show is set to return June 12 starting at 9 a.m.

This year’s event is open to all youth, ages 5 to 19, and will be held at Double D Arena at 9276 Brooks Mill Road in Wirtz.

The lineup will include dairy, beef, goats, sheep, poultry and rabbits. Youth will show in showmanship classes judged on the handler’s ability to move their animal around a show ring and set them up for the judge. Participants will also register animals for confirmation classes, where the judge will compare animals to what is considered the “ideal” animal for that species and breed.

“We pride ourselves in having a fun showing environment for the youth who participate each year all while teaching youth the importance of correctly showing their animals,” said Cynthia Martel, Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. “The judges take their time working with youth during each class helping to teach them how to become a better handler.”

Members of the Franklin County Adventure Farm 4-H Livestock Club help plan the event, design the t-shirts, hand out prizes and show livestock at the show.