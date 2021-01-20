Franklin County modifies return plan after teachers protest

“We deserve a safe return,” chanted about a dozen Franklin County teachers and supporters as the Franklin County School Board gathered for an emergency meeting Monday evening.
The school system was set to bring back students for in-person classes four days a week starting Jan. 26. Desks in those classes will be spaced 3 feet apart as recommended by the American Association of Pediatrics, instead of 6 feet as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Responding to teachers’ concerns, the board modified that plan at Monday’s meeting with a 6-2 vote. Four-day-a-week instruction for grades K-7 will still begin Jan. 26.
If the county’s 14-day COVID-19 case average shows a downward trend in the two weeks that follow, then on Feb. 15 grades 8-12 will switch from all virtual to attending four days a week.
Keeping the high school all-virtual at the start of the second semester gives staff more time to sort out complex problems with classroom overcrowding. Staff can also pinpoint rooms that aren’t well ventilated in order to prioritize distribution of air filters, school administrators said.
Superintendent Bernice Cobbs proposed this adjustment to the board as a compromise position. Some members, such as Snow Creek District Representative G.B. Washburn and Blackwater District Represenative Arlet Greer, did not want to alter the plan that was already in place.
Greer asked more than once why school closings could not be left to the discretion of Cobbs and Director of Operations Jason Guilliams, who she described as the “boots on the ground.”
At the other end of the divide, Union Hall District Represenative P.D. Hambrick expressed great alarm at the county’s accelerating rise in COVID-19 cases, and said he could not support any plan that wasn’t all-virtual.
Teachers aren’t trained to handle pandemic outbreaks, he said. “To me it is just not right to put them in that position.” He and member-at-large Penny Blue voted against Monday’s compromise.
“I know that no matter what we decide, no one is going to be happy,” said Board Chair Julie Nix. “We’re just trying to find a way to take care of our staff and our kids.”
Assuming vaccines are available, the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for Franklin County teachers and staff has been scheduled for Feb. 3, with the second dose scheduled March 3, Guilliams said. More than 600 of the school system’s 1,300 employees have expressed interest in getting vaccinated.
The plan the board mandated Nov. 9 involves holding in-person classes four days a week for those families who want in-person instruction.
Households who wished to stay all-virtual could do so. When the school system offered the option to return to classrooms four days a week, about half of the families who had originally chosen all-virtual instruction applied to switch to in-person learning.
Gills Creek District Representative Jon Atchue and Blue requested the emergency meeting as teachers have increasingly expressed alarm at returning to a four-day, in-person schedule with desks 3 feet apart while COVID-19 case numbers in the state and in Franklin County reach new heights.
“In the past four days, I’ve received 40 to 50 letters from teachers,” Atchue said Monday prior to the meeting.
“The teachers are upset,” he said, and as they wonder “how they’re going to get double the students in their classrooms” they realize that, “‘I’m going to have 30 kids in a badly ventilated room, and we’re going to be eating a meal twice a day with their masks off.’ They are really nervous about that.”
During the district’s first full semester under COVID-19 conditions, Franklin County Public Schools offered all-virtual learning to households that made that choice, and a hybrid schedule that had students attending two days a week for families preferring in-person classes.
For the latter half of 2020, nearly every parent, teacher, staff member or student who has spoken at a school board meeting about Franklin County’s plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the school system has slammed board members for being overly cautious and begged them to open schools more fully. Complaints have included that teachers are stretched past their limits and students aren’t keeping up with their work, falling irrevocably behind in their grades.
“The parents who come are the parents who take this pandemic less seriously than others. They feel fine being out in public, and they’re going to come and voice their concerns,” Atchue said Monday afternoon.
“The people that take the pandemic more seriously don’t want to show up in a crowded auditorium.”
Teachers who came to speak at the Jan. 11 meeting, asking the board to delay the four-day plan until after vaccinations, said they had been writing emails to the board and felt their point of view had been ignored.
The pressure to open schools more fully reached a peak on Nov. 9, when the board voted unanimously voted to adopt the four-day plan. Atchue and Blue have since stated they regret supporting that plan. Blue called it a “blunder.”
At subsequent meetings, Blue and Atchue attempted to add more health protocols to the plan, or delay its implementation so that at least some classes stay virtual longer, but every proposal was shot down by a majority of the board.
“I feel like this is definitely steps in the right direction,” said Franklin County High School teacher Shannon Brooks after Monday night’s decision. “It’s not a perfect solution.”