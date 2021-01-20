Franklin County modifies return plan after teachers protest

Greer asked more than once why school closings could not be left to the discretion of Cobbs and Director of Operations Jason Guilliams, who she described as the “boots on the ground.”

At the other end of the divide, Union Hall District Represenative P.D. Hambrick expressed great alarm at the county’s accelerating rise in COVID-19 cases, and said he could not support any plan that wasn’t all-virtual.

Teachers aren’t trained to handle pandemic outbreaks, he said. “To me it is just not right to put them in that position.” He and member-at-large Penny Blue voted against Monday’s compromise.

“I know that no matter what we decide, no one is going to be happy,” said Board Chair Julie Nix. “We’re just trying to find a way to take care of our staff and our kids.”

Assuming vaccines are available, the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for Franklin County teachers and staff has been scheduled for Feb. 3, with the second dose scheduled March 3, Guilliams said. More than 600 of the school system’s 1,300 employees have expressed interest in getting vaccinated.

The plan the board mandated Nov. 9 involves holding in-person classes four days a week for those families who want in-person instruction.