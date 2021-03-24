Franklin County receives broadband grant

The Franklin County Broadband Authority has been awarded a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant of more than $1.1 million.

Grants totaling $20.1 million for 11 projects to improve broadband structure in 17 locations were announced last week by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Application for funding was based on a multi-phased hybrid approach developed for Franklin County as part of its Broadband Plan adopted in August 2019, according to a news release from Steve Sandy, assistant county administrator.

"This approved Plan called for fiber to the home to be built out in Village areas and other designated growth areas where it makes financial sense," Sandy wrote in the release. "In addition, it called for providing fixed wireless in more remote, harder to reach areas of the County."

The grant funding will be used to continue work with Briscnet in constructing a fixed wireless network in multiple locations throughout the county, Sandy said, and is expected to provide broadband access to areas in Cahas Mountain, Ferrum, Union Hall and Windy Gap.

Projects were selected based on need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity and the cost and leverage of the proposed project.