Franklin County School Board looks forward with apprehension, hope

The anxiety and the procedural challenges inherent in the age of COVID-19 permeated what would have otherwise been a routine Franklin County School Board meeting Monday night.
It affected board attendance. Vice Chair Jeff Worley chose to attend remotely because in his day job he came into contact with a person he described as “a positive COVID patient.” He’s been tested himself, but had not gotten the results Monday evening.
Member-at-large Penny Blue also chose to attend remotely, citing Worley’s e-mail about his potential exposure to the virus and her wish not to put her elderly family members at risk.
The board’s own worries were evident in a discussion of putting together COVID-related information sheets for parents and staff and a discussion of whether protocols should be put in place for determining when school closure is necessary. Those discussions did not lead to votes. The board did unanimously vote to approve a policy for the wearing of face masks that follows federal and state health guidelines.
An unexpected complication arose related to the livestream videos the school system has been posting to help enable social distancing. Audio problems made early portions of Monday’s livestream incomprehensible. The feed was cut off for a few minutes while the problem was fixed, resuming with the meeting still in progress.
“We had some difficulty with it tonight, on several levels,” said Schools Superintendent Mark Church. He added that the school will soon start archiving the board meeting videos on the division’s website. The board also amended the public comment procedure Monday so that residents speaking to the board will not have to state their address aloud while on video.
Board chair Julie Nix announced that the division will resume the search for a replacement for Church. “The application process will open up on Aug. 24 and run through Sept.18.” she said. “We’re excited to see who our next superintendent will be.”
Church, who became Franklin County’s superintendent in 2012, announced in December 2019 that he planned to retire this month. In, March, when the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic resulted in a switch to remote learning, Church agreed to stay through December and the board postponed the hunt for his replacement.
Monday, the board also approved a schedule for developing the 2021-2022 school budget that starts off with an Oct. 12 public hearing on budget priorities. David Terry, the school system’s director of business and finance, noted that the school system has not received any budget input yet from the board of supervisors — which is normal for this time of year.
Boone District Representative Donna Cosmato later raised a question as to whether the school board will be able to balance the superintendent search, the budget process and the evaluation of the schools’ progress during the first nine weeks, which starts when schools open Sept. 8. On Aug. 3 the board chose an opening plan with almost all students attending in person two days a week and having virtual classes the other three.
“I’m concerned at how we’re going to get all of this done and still come up with a plan for the next nine weeks,” she said.
Cosmato also passed along a message from her counterpart on the board of supervisors, Ronnie Thompson, expressing his disappointment and that of constituents in the Boone district that schools did not fully reopen. “They are not satisfied that their children will be getting an appropriate education.”
Gills Creek District Representative Jon Atchue asked whether the school system is receiving up to date and usefully specific information from the Virginia Department of Health about COVID-19 cases in the county. Church explained that the school system will likely hear if a student or staff member has tested positive before the health department does, because the tested individual gets notified first.
In terms of answering the many pandemic policy-related questions from teachers and parents, Church said his preference was for the questions to be referred to school principals, department heads and the central office to make sure information released stays consistent. “We’re really trying to do what’s right,” he said.
“Everyone in our division is working to give our children the best and safest educational experience possible in less than ideal circumstances,” wrote Nix in a text message after the meeting. “I’m so proud of how everyone has thought outside the box to make it all work.”
