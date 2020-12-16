Franklin County school board sticks to planned 4 days a week reopening

Member-at-large Penny Blue seconded Atchue’s motion, but the other six, without elaborating on why, all voted against it. Parents and families gathered in the meeting hall — reduced to seating only 25 because of social distancing restrictions — applauded afterward.

It’s clear that given the choice, more Franklin County households prefer sending children to school in-person, with the number rising because of frustrations with the virtual learning experience. Assistant Superintendent Suzanne Rogers shared that at the start of the school year, 2,036 students were signed up for 100% virtual learning. The second semester there will be 1,080.

“I was quite amazed that we’re having almost 50% return,” Rogers said. “I was surprised at how many parents, coming back four days a week was what they wanted.”

The meeting happened to be the first presided over by Bernice Cobbs, promoted as of Dec. 1 from Franklin County High School assistant principal to county schools superintendent. Cobbs is the first Black educator and the first woman to have that job.

She won praise at Monday’s meeting for a new district-wide program with Saturday morning hours intended to provide tutoring to students who have fallen behind in math and also provide additional internet access in an indoor setting.