Franklin County School Board votes for return to class

Continues all-virtual learning for those families that have made that choice

According to staff reports, there so far have been no instances of the virus being transmitted person-to-person within the school system.

Earlier in Monday’s meeting, schools staff gave a presentation for a detailed plan that would allow in-person students to return to class four days a week dependent on the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the county at any given time. That plan as written was rejected 6-2, with Vice Chairman Jeff Worley and Gills Creek District Representative Jon Atchue its only supporters.

Objections were multiple, with Union Hall District Representative P. D. Hambrick suggesting that in practice the plan would not work as the conditions it set for returning to school four days a week were too high a bar to jump, while Member-at-Large Penny Blue questioned why no effort had been made to identify additional buildings in the county that could be used for holding classes.

A second proposal started by Washburn to reopen four days a week using mandatory mask wearing as the only counter-measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus died in a 4-4 impasse.