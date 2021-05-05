Franklin County schools name top teacher

Kelly Dunbar, a second grade teacher at Lee M. Waid Elementary School has been named Franklin County’s Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.
The announcement was made during a Facebook Live event on April 29, hosted by Assistant Superintendent Sue Rogers.
“When this team of teachers put their profiles together for video, we had a team of retired teachers that looked at their videos, and one of the team members said, ‘These people are my heroes,’” Rogers said. “I kept thinking about that what makes a hero? I read an article from the Greater Good magazine, and I loved what this well-known psychologist wrote about heroes.
“They said it’s someone who performs service to others in need whether that’s a person, group or community, or in defense of a certain ideal. Second, it’s engaged voluntarily. Third, a heroic act is one performed with recognition of possible risk and cost. And this person is willing to accept those anticipated sacrifices, and finally, it’s performed without external gain anticipated at the time of the act. Simply put, our teachers are our heroes.”
Rogers introduced Julie Nix, chair of the Franklin County School Board, who introduced each of the school board members and offered her accolades to the teachers.
“We know that this year has been challenging on a scale we’ve never known before, but all of you stepped up to the plate in ways that quite simply amazed me,” Nix said. “We, as a board, are humbled, grateful and proud of everything you did and all the efrforts that you made to encourage, teach and love our children. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Anthony Swann, a fifth grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School, who was named 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year and was appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve on the state Board of Education, also offered his congratulations to this year’s top teachers.
“You all are the epitome of what a real hero looks like,” Swann said. “Any teacher that decided to stay on the battlefield of education as a result of this pandemic is extraordinary. Thank you for not giving up on our children, although everything around you has told you to.”
Rogers then called upon each of the schools’ principals to introduce their teachers of the year and explain why they were chosen. One teacher was selected from each of the 12 elementary schools, along with two from Benjamin Franklin Middle School for East and West campus, one from The Gereau Center and three from Franklin County High School.
After the introductions were made, Rogers and Superintendent Bernice Cobbs surprised Dunbar by showing up at her school to present the award to her.
“Thank you guys so much. This means so much to me, just to be with all of these other teachers and to get this award, just truly means a ton to me,” Dunbar said. “All of you are amazing teachers. This year has shown us that we can get through anything, especially together, especially with our students. This is just such an honor, and I just think that we are all blessed to be able to call ourselves educators to get to impact students’ lives every day, but also for us to be impacted by students, too.”
Dunbar has been a teacher for nine years, entirely at Lee M. Waid, according to Anitra Holland, the school’s principal.
“On day one of the school year, all of her students know, when they enter her room, there is love greeting them at the door,” Holland said.
Dunbar not only provided support to her students, but also to the school’s faculty and staff, Holland said. “She is Lee M. Waid’s head cheerleader. Especially during a year like this. Her energy has helped all of us survive some of the toughest days of a uniquely challenging school year.”
Cobbs offered her congratulations to Dunbar, as well as the other teachers who were chosen.
“I want to thank everyone, our entire Franklin County public school staff, for your perseverance and your hard work,” Cobbs said. “We all know that this has been a very challenging last 13 months.”