Franklin County schools name top teacher

Anthony Swann, a fifth grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School, who was named 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year and was appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve on the state Board of Education, also offered his congratulations to this year’s top teachers.

“You all are the epitome of what a real hero looks like,” Swann said. “Any teacher that decided to stay on the battlefield of education as a result of this pandemic is extraordinary. Thank you for not giving up on our children, although everything around you has told you to.”

Rogers then called upon each of the schools’ principals to introduce their teachers of the year and explain why they were chosen. One teacher was selected from each of the 12 elementary schools, along with two from Benjamin Franklin Middle School for East and West campus, one from The Gereau Center and three from Franklin County High School.

After the introductions were made, Rogers and Superintendent Bernice Cobbs surprised Dunbar by showing up at her school to present the award to her.