Franklin County Sheriff recognizes employees
Franklin County Sheriff recognizes employees

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently presented awards to several of its staff members after its annual awards ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were presented by Sheriff Bill Overton. “I am honored for these men and women to be a part of our organization,” he said. “We are a better agency because of their hard work and dedication.” - Submitted by H.L. Nolen

