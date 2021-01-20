The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently presented awards to several of its staff members after its annual awards ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were presented by Sheriff Bill Overton. “I am honored for these men and women to be a part of our organization,” he said. “We are a better agency because of their hard work and dedication.” - Submitted by H.L. Nolen
Franklin County Sheriff recognizes employees
