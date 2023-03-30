There were no comments during a public hearing by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday concerning tax rates for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The upcoming fiscal year's budget includes no tax increases.

County Administrator Chris Whitlow said the county was able to keep taxes level despite an increase in operational requirements because of inflation and increased service demands estimated at more than $5 million. That increase was offset slightly this year by increased revenue from real estate, personal property, sales tax and transient occupancy tax.

Increased interest rates by the Federal Reserve due to inflation also led to higher interest rate returns on bank deposits projected at $2 million for the county. "We are very pleased with that in terms of trying to balance this budget," Whitlow said.

The real estate tax rate will remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. Personal property tax will stay at $2.41 per $100 of assessed value.

Supervisors had no vote on the budget on Tuesday. Whitlow said a one week separation is required between the public hearing and a final vote on the budget. That vote was scheduled for April 6 at 4 p.m.

Franklin County Ag Fair update

Plans for this year's Franklin County Ag Fair are moving forward. Kevin Tosh, Franklin County Director of Tourism and Marketing, announced an entertainment company was found to provide rides for the fair.

Tosh expressed concern that a company to provide rides for the fair could not be found during last week's meeting. During an update at Tuesday's meeting, Tosh said the county was finally able to located a provider.

In order to accommodate the company, Tosh said this year's fair will have to move from its traditional date in September to August. The fairs new date will be August 16 to 19.