Franklin County teachers, staff receive first round of COVID-19 vaccine

Hundreds of teachers, substitutes, bus drivers and staff members of Franklin County Public Schools steadily streamed into Ramsey Gymnasium at Franklin County High School on Friday to receive their first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's been excellent," said Superintendent Bernice Cobbs of the response to the daylong clinic that was held in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and Franklin County Health Department.

Registration for the 400 slots filled up quickly, Cobbs said, with another 140 added to a waiting list.

A second clinic, scheduled for Feb. 3, currently has about 300 school staff members signed up, according to Director of Operations Jason Guilliams.

Additional clinics will be held in about four weeks for those who received the first round to get a booster. "We're working closely with the VDH and the health department to get that set up," Guilliams added. "They've truly been great to work with."

The clinic came just one day after the Franklin County School Board unanimously voted to stick with a hybrid schedule for FCHS students for the third nine weeks of the school year instead of returning to in-person classes four days a week.