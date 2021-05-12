Friends group awards two scholarships to FCHS seniors

Last week, Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument announced it would award scholarships to two graduating Franklin County High School seniors.

Jaliyah Hairston of Rocky Mount and Hayley Rea of Hardy have been selected as this year's scholarship recipients. Hairston, who currently has a 4.0 GPA, will attend North Carolina A&T State University after graduation. Rea, who currently has a 3.82 GPA, will attend Virginia Western Community College.

Both completed an entry package that included a 200-word essay on the importance of education and character to Booker T. Washington throughout his life.

"When I think about Booker T. Washington and his multiple endeavors, I feel inspired. I also feel the need to make sure that I'm putting my best foot forward. I am forever grateful for his work. His legacy will live forever," Hairston wrote in her essay.

"As a society, I believe that we should value character and education as Washington did," Rea wrote in her essay. "Because he stuck to his values and morals, he was able to achieve great things and make large improvements in the education system."

More information about the friends group is available at friendsofbookertw.org.