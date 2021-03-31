 Skip to main content
Friends group to host Freedom Walk
Friends group to host Freedom Walk

The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument is hosting its first Freedom Walk with a kickoff celebration scheduled for April 17 between 10 a.m. and noon (rain or shine).

Participants can register (in advance by mail or via PayPal) as a team or individually and receive a water bottle, wristband and T-shirt (available only in person at the kickoff celebration). Safety practices will be adhered to, and wearing a mask will be mandatory.

A Freedom Walk recognition will be held June 19 at 10 a.m., rain or shine, at Booker T. Washington National Monument. Awards will be given to individuals or the team with the most donations/pledges returned to the friends group.

Proceeds from the event will support the scholarship fund that awards a scholarship annually to a senior student attending Franklin County High School.

More information, including how to register for the walk, is available at www.friendsofbookertw.org/freedomwalk2021. The registration fee, along with post walk pledge/donations, can be mailed or completed via PayPal.

