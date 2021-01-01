From a railroad camp car to a home

Right before graduation, she bought a 1985 Railroad Camp Car at an auction for about $250 with the purpose of making it a tiny house. Doss kept finding herself having to move places for jobs where she didn’t know anyone. Tired of the craziness and riskiness of going on Craigslist to find a roommate and housing, she was ready to live on her own.

Doss said the only way she knew that she could afford to live in her own free-standing structure by herself was to live in a fifth-wheel trailer or a tiny house. After getting her tiny house to her parents’ place in Tennessee, she and her parents went to work remodeling the 29-foot by 8-foot house-on-wheels, which is considered a travel trailer by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Doss named the house Journey, because she had met a dog named Journey in Roanoke years earlier and loved the name.

“It [name] popped into my head again as a super-fitting name for the tiny house and all the journeys we would take together through renovation and road trips,” she added.