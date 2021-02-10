 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furry Friends of Franklin County
0 comments
top story
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Furry Friends of Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kodak, husky

Kodak is about 2 years old and weighs 50 pounds. He came to the adoption center from a neighboring county pound after being found as a stray. Kodak is shy, so he’ll need time and patience to help him come around. A fenced yard is required as well. He is good with other dogs and seems fine with cats.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ramesses, domestic short hair

Ramesses lives up to his proud pharoah name. He is a solid black kitty with a spot of white on his chest. He’s a playful guy with his toys and other cats. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Feline filter fiasco in Texas court

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics