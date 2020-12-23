Furry Friends of Franklin County

Andy, domestic short hair

Andy is an adorable boy with sparkling eyes. He’s playful and fun and loves his toys. He also enjoys playing with other kittens his age and size. Andy has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Daffodil, pitbull terrier mix

Daffodil is searching for a patient, loving home. She’s only 1 year old but has lived a lifetime. She’s about 45 pounds and would prefer a home without dogs or cats. She has been crate and house trained, in addition to being spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.