 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furry Friends of Franklin County
0 comments
top story
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Furry Friends of Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tundra, husky mix

Tundra is a 2-year-old boy who weighs about 48 pounds. He was pulled from a neighboring pound and is ready for his forever home. He’s an energetic boy who would do well in a home with an active family. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bon Bon, domestic short hair

Bon Bon is a delightfully, sweet gray and white tabby girl. She’s not a kitten but is still quite playful. She loves feathers and balls with bells to chase around. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained and gets along with other cats.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Multiple casualties in Nice 'terrorist attack,' local mayor says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics