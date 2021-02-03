 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furry Friends of Franklin County
0 comments
top story
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Furry Friends of Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gypsy, beagle

Gypsy is one of the newest additions to the adoption center. She is an 8-year-old beagle girl who weighs about 50 pounds. While she might be slightly overweight, she would make a good walking partner and overall excellent companion. She gets along with everyone she meets, too. She’s been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Macaroon, domestic short hair

Like all kittens, Macaroon is a playful little boy. Toys, especially fuzzy mice and jingle balls, are his favorite. He also enjoys playing with other kittens, and would love to have a friend be adopted with him. Macaroon has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Morgan Wallen Dropped By Radio Stations Following Racial Slur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics