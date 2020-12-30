Furry Friends of Franklin County

Avacado, domestic short hair
Avacado is not green like his name might imply. He’s a tuxedo kitty who is mostly black with just a spot of white on his chest. He’s a delightful youngster who gets along with other kitties at the adoption center. In fact, he might prefer to be adopted along with a friend. Avacado is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Smyth, pitbull terrier mix
This goofy boy is Smyth who is about 1 year old and weighs 60 pounds. He came to the adoption center in early November from a neighboring county facility. He does well with other dogs, but prefers not to live with cats. He also loves toys and interacting with people. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.