Furry Friends of Franklin County
Avacado, domestic short hair

Avacado is not green like his name might imply. He’s a tuxedo kitty who is mostly black with just a spot of white on his chest. He’s a delightful youngster who gets along with other kitties at the adoption center. In fact, he might prefer to be adopted along with a friend. Avacado is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Smyth, pitbull terrier mix

This goofy boy is Smyth who is about 1 year old and weighs 60 pounds. He came to the adoption center in early November from a neighboring county facility. He does well with other dogs, but prefers not to live with cats. He also loves toys and interacting with people. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

