Furry Friends of Franklin County

Pachyce, shar-pei mix

Pachyce is a sweet girl who loves life. She loves to be active, whether it’s taking walks or playing with her friends at the adoption center. She would love a family to take her places so she can experience all that life has to offer. Pachyce has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Precious, domestic short hair

Precious certainly lives up to her name. She really is a sweet girl with the prettiest tortoiseshell/tabby-colored fur. She doesn’t mind the company of other cats, but would really prefer her own soft bed rather than having to share with others at the adoption center. Precious has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.