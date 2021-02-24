 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Charlie Brown, Labrador retriever and cattle dog mix

Charlie Brown is a 3-year-old, 50-pound boy who loves almost everyone, including kids and other dogs. He would definitely need a home without cats. He’s an energetic guy who would love to have a forever family take him on walks. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Gerald, domestic medium hairGerald is sad because, at 13 years old, he’s found himself homeless. He would love to have a forever family to live out his golden years. He’s a good boy and doesn’t seem to mind other cats. Gerald has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

