Furry Friends of Franklin County

Piglet, domestic short hair

Piglet is a nearly 13-year-old sweetheart. She doesn’t know she’s a senior kitty. All she really cares about is having a human give her lots of attention, love and treats. She’s a spoiled girl who would love to live out her golden years as an indoor-only cat. She doesn’t mind the company of other cats, either. Piglet has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Howie, Labrador retriever mixHowie is a happy-go-lucky guy who found himself at the adoption center through no fault of his own. Like all the pups his breed, he’s energetic and curious. He is seeking a family who is just as energetic as he is to take him on hikes and walks. He is learning manners and would make a great companion. Howie has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.