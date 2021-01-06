Furry Friends of Franklin County

Orange tabby cats seem to have unique personalties, and Logan is no exception. He’s a fun-loving guy who loves toys, including fuzzy mice and balls with bells inside, and other cats. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Midnight Lee is a 2-year-old who was pulled from a neighboring pound in early November. He weighs about 45 pounds and absolutely loves toys. He needs a bit of structure to teach right and wrong, but is overall a good boy. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.