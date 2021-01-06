 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Logan, domestic short hair

Orange tabby cats seem to have unique personalties, and Logan is no exception. He’s a fun-loving guy who loves toys, including fuzzy mice and balls with bells inside, and other cats. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Midnight Lee, pitbull terrier mix

Midnight Lee is a 2-year-old who was pulled from a neighboring pound in early November. He weighs about 45 pounds and absolutely loves toys. He needs a bit of structure to teach right and wrong, but is overall a good boy. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

