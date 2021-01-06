Furry Friends of Franklin County

Logan, domestic short hair
Orange tabby cats seem to have unique personalties, and Logan is no exception. He’s a fun-loving guy who loves toys, including fuzzy mice and balls with bells inside, and other cats. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Midnight Lee, pitbull terrier mix
Midnight Lee is a 2-year-old who was pulled from a neighboring pound in early November. He weighs about 45 pounds and absolutely loves toys. He needs a bit of structure to teach right and wrong, but is overall a good boy. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.