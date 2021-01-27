 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Grover, hound

Lovable Grover is 5 years old and weighs 50 pounds. He was pulled from a neighboring county pound. He was tested for masticatory muscle myositis, an immune system disorder in which a dog’s immune system identifies its own muscle tissue as foreign and attacks it, but fortunately the condition is only cosmetic. He has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Patty Cat, domestic short hair

Beautiful Patty Cat has the softest, prettiest fur. She is only 2 years old and is a real sweetheart. Patty doesn’t mind the company of other cats, but really craves human attention and treats. Patty Cat has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She can’t wait to go home to a forever home soon.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

