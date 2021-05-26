Furry Friends of Franklin County

At 3 years old, Jordie can be defined in a country-western song where he’s done a lot of living in just a short amount of time. Jordie is a handsome Russian blue mix who doesn’t seem to mind the company of other cats and enjoys human interaction. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Sharity is nothing from 55 pounds of pure love and boundless energy. This delightful girl is just 2 years old. She came to the adoption center from a neighboring pound and is ready for a family that can take her on hikes and give her endless love. Sharity would prefer a home without cats. She’s been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.