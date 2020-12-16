 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Vicki, domestic short hair

Vicki is an adorable little bobtail girl. She is still a kitten and loves to play with furry mice, balls with jingle bells and feathers. She gets along with other cats and kittens and would love a playmate. Vicki’s features are really striking, too. She has a dilute (light) tortoiseshell color. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Tatum, cattle dog

Tatum is 2 years old and weighs 45 pounds. Tatum came to the adoption center on Sept. 22. He does well with other dogs that are smaller than he is and tends to prefer a less active pup than he is. Tatum also would prefer to have only a one person owner. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

