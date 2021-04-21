Furry Friends of Franklin County

Morty, domestic medium hair

Morty is a gentle giant who is on the smaller side of a grown cat. He’s 4 years old but because of his size, looks much younger. He’s sweet, handsome and lovable. He would love a forever home where he will be cherished like he deserves. Morty has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Archie, beagle

Archie is a 4-year-old beagle boy who came to the adoption center as a stray. Like all beagles, Archie likes to keep his nose to the ground and check out the world that way. He loves to go on walks to explore and would make a great hiking companion. Archie has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.