 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furry Friends of Franklin County
0 comments
top story

Furry Friends of Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pope, domestic short hair

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 9 months old, Pope is still considered a baby. He is a playful, fun guy who was in a foster home. He doesn’t mind other cats or dogs. He’s affectionate and sweet, too. Pope has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Abby, shiba inuAbby is a quiet, curious dog, who would prefer a person to treat her like a queen. She would prefer a home without cats or dogs and to be with someone who understands her breed. Shibas are known to be cat-like, bold, brave, open-spirited and clever. She’s been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girl raises money for own brain surgery

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in January (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics