Furry Friends of Franklin County

Freda, domestic short hair

Sweet Freda is a 1-year-old, solid white kitty. She prefers to be inside where it’s cozy and warm and she can nap endlessly. She doesn’t mind the company of other cats and is still quite young. Freda has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Dembe, retriever, Shar pei

Dembe is an 18-month-old who is looking for love in a forever family. He’s 30 pounds and is energetic. He’d love a home where his family can take him on walks and hikes. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.