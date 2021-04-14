Furry Friends of Franklin County

Popples, boxer mix

Popples is 4 years old and weighs 40 pounds. He came to the neighboring county shelter. He loves to take walks and explore new things. In his previous home, he was spooked by loud noises and does have trouble navigating stairs; however, he’s a great pup who would love a forever home of his own. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Julian, domestic long hair

Julian is a grown boy who is FIV-positive. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency virus and only affects cats. While there is no cure, most FIV cats handle the disease well as long as any secondary illnesses that occur are treated. Lovable Julian is looking for a chance at his own home. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.