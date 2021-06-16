 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Furry Friends of Franklin County

Leo, domestic long hair

At just 10 years old, Leo still has many years of love left to give his lucky new owner. He really wants nothing more than head scratches, delicious kibble and a soft, warm bed to call his own. Leo doesn’t mind other cats, but is hoping for a home of his own soon. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Kubo, Labrador retriever mix

Kubo is a 55-pound ball of furry love. This handsome 3-year-old came to the adoption center in mid-May. He would need a loving forever family who understands that he’s a goofy, energetic pup who needs lots of exercise and structure. Kubo has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

