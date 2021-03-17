Furry Friends of Franklin County

Aquarius, domestic short hair

At 11 months old, Aquarius is still a handsome, playful, fun kitten who enjoys jingle toys, fuzzy mice and wispy feathers. He doesn’t mind the company of other cats and would likely do well with a friend in his new home. Aquarius has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Helen, hound mix

Helen is 10 years and weighs a svelte 67 pounds. She came to the adoption center as a stray in early February, and while she was heartworm positive, she’s received treatment and is now ready for a forever home. She is mellow and easy going, although she’d prefer a home without cats. She’s been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.