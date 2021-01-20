 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furry Friends of Franklin County
0 comments
top story
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Furry Friends of Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Casey, domestic short hair

Casey is a delightfully playful little girl who loves toys and her kitten friends. She would probably do best in a home with another kitten so they can keep each other company. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Martha, spaniel

Martha is around 8 years old and weighs about 40 pounds. She has an inoperable cancerous mass in her mouth and is taking steroids and pain medicine. She is great with people, but doesn’t want a home with other dogs or cats. She also seems to be housetrained and knows sit, stay, paw and up.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Latest Headlines

Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in December (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Gusty winds make for a cold Inauguration; Southwest braces for rain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics