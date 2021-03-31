 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furry Friends of Franklin County
0 comments
top story

Furry Friends of Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bruce, domestic short hair

Bruce looks sad, but he's really not. He's just a little melancholy as he patiently waits for his perfect person to find him. At 3 years old, Bruce is a younger dude who loves to hang out and cat nap his days away. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Busy, pitbull terrier mix

One look into Busy's eyes shows he's serious about playtime. At 1 year old, this 45-pound pup is full of spunk and is looking for that perfect family who will take the time to teach him new tricks and take him on adventures. Busy has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He also gets along with other dogs.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here Are a Few Ideas for You and Your Family To Help Celebrate Easter!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in February (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics